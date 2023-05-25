Report: Malcolm Brogdon playing through torn tendon in shooting hand

Per former CelticsBlogger and The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through the Eastern Conference Finals with a fairly significant injury:

Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, team sources told The Athletic. Brogdon suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to the sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The Celtics guard was initially dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness during the second-round series against Philadelphia, but an MRI after Game 1 against the Heat determined he exacerbated the injury by tearing the tendon in boxing out Miami Heat big Kevin Love midway through the first quarter.

This could be the play in question:

The pain in his wrist and arm have clearly affected the reigning Sixth Man of the Year who wore a shooting sleeve in Game 2. Since scoring 19 points in Game 1, he’s made just 5 of his last 20 shots, including a scoreless 0-for-6 performance in Game 3. Several times in Game 4, Brogdon got to the rim, but seemed to short arm shots in the restricted area.

According to Weiss’ sources, he’ll play through his injury and consider surgery in the offseason.