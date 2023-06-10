Report: Payton Pritchard could be on the move

Malcolm Brogdon’s name has been bandied about since the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs nearly two weeks ago. Despite the accolades of the regular season, Boston’s crowded back court could be an area of change in order to re-balance not only the roster, but the Celtics’ salary cap with the new, more punitive collective bargaining agreement on the horizon.

However, it might not be Brogdon that might be on the move. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer is reporting that another Boston bench guard could be part of trade talks this summer:

Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible.

With rumors that Phoenix is planning to either waive veteran Chris Paul or figure out a trade to send him elsewhere, Fischer also notes that the Suns are also interested in young point guards Immanuel Quickley of the Knicks, the Kings’ Davion Mitchell, the Wizards’ Monte Morris, the Heat’s Gabe Vincent, and former Celtic Terry Rozier.

At this season’s trade deadline, Pritchard wasn’t shy about motivations to find a situation where he could play more and show his value before heading into the final year of his rookie contract. After playing in 71 games last season, PP only saw the floor 48 times in 2022-2023, with many of those games in garbage time. However, when he did find minutes in the rotation, he showed promise as an outside shooter and drive-and-kick PG.