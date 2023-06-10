 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 6/10/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Charlotte Hornets v Boston Celtics
Terry Rozier vs Hornets 12/23/18
Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Herald Celtics’ Grant Williams has successful hand surgery, expected to make full recovery before training camp

Globe Celtics forward Grant Williams undergoes surgery on left hand

Nuggets too powerful for Heat, take commanding 3-1 series lead in NBA Finals

This was a ‘prove it’ season for Dorchester native Bruce Brown, and in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, he did just that

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth had big plans after he was done playing, and now he’s on the brink of a title

CelticsBlog It is not Dame Lillard Time, at least not in Boston

Report: Payton Pritchard could be on the move

Why Celtics breaking up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could make sense

ESPN Celtics forward Grant Williams has hand surgery, will return by fall

Celtics .com Grant Williams Undergoes Successful Surgery


CLNS Media Should Celtics deal Brown for Simons and #3?

Celtics Trade Ideas: Ball to Boston for Brown?

NESN Celtics Rumors: Payton Pritchard Has ‘Supporters’ In West Team

Wizards Rumored To Undergo Rebuild; Should Celtics Swoop In?

Celtics Wire Cedric Maxwell wants Celtics to keep their core together

Celtics history: Maxwell, McHale draft; Brightman passes; G3 08 Finals

Boston’s Grant Williams to host a basketball clinic at B.U. in July

Why the Celtics should pay Jaylen Brown – not trade him

Old video of Jayson Tatum praising Chris Paul as teams pursue CP3

The best of Jaylen Brown with the Celtics in the 2023 NBA playoffs

What teams might tender an offer sheet for Grant Williams as an RFA?

Boston Sports Journal Grant Williams undergoes surgery on left hand

Hardwood Houdini $36 million Al Horford ‘upgrade’ pitched for Boston Celtics

Blockbuster proposal: Boston Celtics and Hornets swap former No. 3 picks

Boston Celtics keeping stars together will lead to RFA’s departure

Chowder and Champions NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics, Chris Paul a perfect match with conditions

CLNS Media/YouTube What Should Celtics Do with Payton Pritchard + Sam Cassell Thoughts | Winning Plays

SI .com Free-Agent-to-be Grant Williams Undergoes Surgery on Injured Hand

The Latest Odds on Celtics Acquiring Chris Paul

Heavy Western Conference Contender Interested in Celtics’ Payton Pritchard: Report

Celtics Rumors: Will Barton Considered ‘Steal’ Target

The Ringer The Denver Nuggets’ Jeff Green Is a Living Piece of Basketball History

the Lead Jaylen Brown’s Extension Makes or Breaks Celtics’ Future

Sportskeeda When Jayson Tatum’s NBA dream was shattered by a 4th grade teacher

Clutch Points RUMOR: Quickley, Pritchard among Suns’ potential PG targets

