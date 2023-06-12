Offseason Celtics mailbag: Post your questions

The Finals are winding down and the offseason is unofficially underway (there’s already been a trade!). So it seems like a good time to run out a mailbox post and get your burning questions for the summer.

By now you have had a chance to read the thoughts and predictions from myself and the rest of the staff, but I’m sure there are things that we’ve missed that you have questions about. So here’s your chance to voice them.

As always, I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I do have some of them. And of course I have opinions and biases that I’m all too happy to share.

Do you have questions about the new assistant coaches? Or about Joe Mazzulla himself? What about Brad Stevens and his philosophy with the roster going forward? Questions about the new CBA? I can channel my inner Mike Zarren (and fail miserably because math is hard).

I’m still a bit torn on Jaylen Brown but I think I’m comfortable giving him the Supermax and seeing what happens this coming season. With that said, I’m open to suggestions on how to handle that situation. Maybe hold the trade ideas for the moment since I’ll be asking for them tomorrow in the Topic Tuesday post.

That said, I’m open to questions about trades and theoretical ways to improve the team this offseason. So hit me with all that and whatever else you want to talk about in the comments below.