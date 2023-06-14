Celtics have second-best 2024 title odds behind Nuggets

The Celtics currently have the second-best 2024 title odds (13/2), behind the NBA champion Denver Nuggets (4/1) and ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (8/1).

Next up is the Dallas Mavericks (9/1), Phoenix Suns (9/1), Golden State Warriors (12/1), Los Angeles Lakers (14/1) and Philadelphia 76ers (14/1). The Heat are 12th on the list, at 22/1, even after advancing to The Finals.

Updated 2024 NBA Title odds per @betonline_ag:



DEN 4/1

BOS 13/2

MIL 8/1

DAL/PHX 9/1

GSW 12/1

LAL/PHI 14/1

LAC 16/1

MEM 18/1

NOP 20/1

MIA 22/1

CLE 25/1

NYK/SAC 33/1

MIN 40/1

ATL 55/1

TOR 66/1

BKN/OKC 85/1

HOU/POR/SAS 100/1

CHI/UTA 125/1

IND/ORL 150/1

WAS 200/1

CHA 300/1

DET 400/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets haven’t opened the season with under 10/1 odds since 1986. They’ve earned some respect after winning 16 of 20 playoff games en route to their first championship in franchise history.

The Celtics’ odds, of course, could change depending on what happens with Jaylen Brown and the rest of their core this offseason. At the moment, oddsmakers believe they’re the favorites out of the East.

For those feeling dangerous, don’t sleep on the Pistons at 400/1.