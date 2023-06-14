 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics have second-best 2024 title odds behind Nuggets

Oddsmakers believe Boston will make The Finals.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic now has what Jayson Tatum wants.
The Celtics currently have the second-best 2024 title odds (13/2), behind the NBA champion Denver Nuggets (4/1) and ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (8/1).

Next up is the Dallas Mavericks (9/1), Phoenix Suns (9/1), Golden State Warriors (12/1), Los Angeles Lakers (14/1) and Philadelphia 76ers (14/1). The Heat are 12th on the list, at 22/1, even after advancing to The Finals.

The Nuggets haven’t opened the season with under 10/1 odds since 1986. They’ve earned some respect after winning 16 of 20 playoff games en route to their first championship in franchise history.

The Celtics’ odds, of course, could change depending on what happens with Jaylen Brown and the rest of their core this offseason. At the moment, oddsmakers believe they’re the favorites out of the East.

For those feeling dangerous, don’t sleep on the Pistons at 400/1.

