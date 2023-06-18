 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 6/18/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Jaylen Brown vs Heat 11/4/21
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Globe Tony Snell shares he’s been diagnosed with autism at age 31

Malcolm Brogdon reportedly generating trade interest from Suns

How Michael Malone was able to lead the Nuggets to their first NBA championship

CelticsBlog Can the Celtics move up in the NBA Draft to grab these immediate impact players?

Performance improvement plans: the guards

NESN Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reportedly Garnering Trade Interest

Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Unlikely To Deal This Guard

Marcus Smart ‘Excited’ For Additions To Celtics Coaching Staff

CLNS Media/YouTube Why Celtics Should TRADE Marcus Smart | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Boston Celtics 2023 Offseason Expectations w/ Howard Beck | Celtics Lab


Celtics Wire Steve James on new ESPN Bill Walton documentary

Celtics history: Vincent draft; Horford/Walker deal; Spector dies

If not Boston, where else might Bradley Beal be dealt?

4 Celtics alumni taken in new places in redraft of ’00 NBA draft class


Get to know your Celtics Media: Bobby Manning

Scotto: Mavs ‘have interest’ in signing Celtics forward Grant Williams

Washburn: The Celtics should pursue Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul

Haynes: Pacers may deal 7th pick for wing; Celtics shopping guards

Mass Live Celtics trade rumors: Derrick White least likely guard to be moved (report)

Celtics looking to upgrade front court through trade market (report)

Examining Celtics guards’ trade levels with Boston active in market

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: Who the Celtics could draft with the 35th pick

Hardwood Houdini June 17 is a bittersweet anniversary day for Boston Celtics fans

Anonymous coach has interesting comment on Boston Celtics roster

Predicting where each Boston Celtics’ free agent will play in 2023-24

5 Robert Williams trades for the Boston Celtics to consider this summer

Sportscasting Injuries and the Death of Len Bias Crushed All Boston Celtics Hopes of a Title Repeat in 1987

Larry Bird Said He Had No Problem Being the Sixth Man for the Boston Celtics in 1982

Sportskeeda Celtics NBA draft picks 2023: When do Boston Celtics pick? Order and more explored

Bradley Beal to Boston Celtics? Exploring Wizards trade ideas pairing Jayson Tatum with former St. Louis mentor

Larry Brown Sports Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year likely to be traded?

The Cold Wire Fans Are Remembering An All-Time Quote From Kevin Garnett After 2008 Title

Bleacher Report Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon More Likely to Be Traded Than Smart, White, Pritchard

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Targeting Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon, Hawks’ John Collins

Fadeaway World Kevin Garnett Hilariously Says The NBA Needs To Have A Flopping Cage

Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns Named Among 13 NBA Franchises As Potential Landing Spots For Russell Westbrook

NBA Coach Says Any Team In The League Would Trade For Boston Celtics’ Roster

Sir Charles in Charge NBA Trade Rumors: Suns eyeing a splash move for Malcolm Brogdon

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics preparing to move on from Malcolm Brogdon?

Heavy Celtics Explored Trade Deadline Deal for Raptors Big Man: Report

Celtics are ‘Fielding Calls’ on Guard Rotation: Report

Celtics Rumors: Execs, Coaches Sound off on Potential Changes

Clutch Points Celtics: Bill Walton issues strong Hall of Fame take for Danny Ainge amid snub

NBA GM dishes on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown fix for Celtics

SI .com The Latest Celtics Trade Chatter

Hoops Rumors Suns Eyeing Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon In Trade Talks

