Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey to join coaching staff

The Boston Celtics continue to revamp their coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla and have added another former player to the bench.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics are bringing aboard Phil Pressey as the third new hire of the offseason so far, joining new assistants Sam Cassell and Charles Lee.

Pressey started his NBA career with the Celtics as an undrafted guard and spent two seasons with the team from 2013-15. He then split time in the 2015-16 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns before playing in the G League and overseas through 2022.

The 32-year-old is the son of former Celtics assistant coach Paul Pressey and has ties to the area even beyond the Celtics. Pressey played a year of high school basketball at Waltham High before transferring to Cushing Academy and later moving to Dallas.

Pressey has one year of assistant coaching experience coming from last year at Missouri, where he played his college ball.

Per Himmelsbach, Boston still plans to add at least one more coach to the staff, though he reports assistants Tony Dobbins, Matt Reynolds, and DJ MacLeay will be back. Assistant coach Aaron Miles’s future with the team is currently unclear.