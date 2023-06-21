 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Celtics Pursuing Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly pursuing an opt-in and trade with the Washington Wizards for the former Knicks star.

By TimSheilsNBA
/ new
NBA: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With just over 24 hours to go before the 2023 NBA Draft, moves and trades are being discussed around the league as teams better position themselves heading into Thursday night. It should come as no surprise that the Boston Celtics are beginning to get their wheels turning on their offseason as well.

UPDATE:

Following a slew of coaching hires, including the addition of former Duke Blue Devil and friend of Jayson Tatum Amile Jefferson, the Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to pull off a big trade with the Washington Wizards for Kristaps Porzingis.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are looking into an opt-in and trade for the Latvian bigman as the Wiz look at completely tearing their roster down to the studs following the Bradley Beal trade. Porzingis is mulling over his options, as he holds a $36 Million player option for the upcoming season.

With the Celtics salary cap being in its current state, Boston would be unable to sign Porzingis outright, or at least not at the figure he wants. As Washington is entering a rebuild, acquiring a player like Malcolm Brogdon in return for Porzingis wouldn’t make much sense. The Suns had previously been mentioned as a potential suitor for Malcolm Brogdon, especially after sending out Chris Paul in the deal for Bradley Beal.

Since the terms of that trade have not been set in stone, is there a possibility that Boston jumps in on the trade, and Washington reroutes Brogdon to Phoenix with another piece like DeAndre Ayton ending up in D.C.? Outside of that, the only other logical move that could happen would be a Grant Williams sign-and-trade, which has reportedly been on the table with multiple teams contacting the Celtics on a potential trade for the restricted free agent forward.

There’s certainly more news to come on this situation as it develops, but it appears that Boston is looking to make some big changes ahead of the 2023 NBA draft as well as free agency.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog