 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 6/21/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce during KG jersey retirement 3/13/22
Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Who could Celtics select with No. 35 pick of 2023 NBA Draft?

Globe Amile Jefferson reportedly set to join Celtics’ coaching staff

Celtics adding Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coaching staff

What will the Celtics do with the 35th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft?

CelticsBlog The importance of Grant Williams

Boston Celtics draft and trade rumors open thread

Report: Celtics hiring Amile Jefferson as assistant coach

NBA trade rumor: Celtics Pursuing Kristaps Porzingis Trade

CLNS Media The Best Pick for the Celtics in the 2023 NBA Draft

NBC Sports Boston NBA rumors: ‘Over half a dozen teams’ have inquired about Celtics’ Grant Williams

2023 NBA Draft Reel: Andre Jackson Jr.

NBA rumors: Celtics to hire ex-Duke star Amile Jefferson as assistant coach

Report: Celtics, Wizards have discussed Kristaps Porzingis sign-and-trade

The case for Celtics running it back and ignoring the CBA consequences

What will 2023 NBA Draft hold for Celtics? Five fits at No. 35

NESN Four Players Celtics Should Consider Selecting In 2023 NBA Draft

Should Celtics Target Kyle Kuzma After Latest Wizards Development?

History Of No. 35 Pick In NBA Draft Shows Celtics Could Get Steal

Bombshell Jaylen Brown-Celtics Rumor Emerges Via ... Dog Ghost?

Celtics Rumors: Boston Pursuing Former All-Star Big Man

CBS Boston Duke assistant Amile Jefferson reportedly finalizing deal to join Celtics coaching staff

Celtics reportedly exploring Kristaps Porzingis trade with Wizards

Mass Live Celtics 2023 NBA Draft guide: What to know heading into Thursday

Celtics hire Duke coach, Jayson Tatum’s friend to Joe Mazzulla’s staff

Celtics trade rumors: Boston pursuing Kristaps Porzingis deal with Wizards


The Athletic Hollinger’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Will trades make a mockery of it?

NBA Draft Confidential: Coaches, executives, scouts on Victor Wembanyama and the top big men

As 2023 NBA Draft approaches, will Celtics make trade to reshape roster?

Vecenie’s NBA Mock Draft: Miller or Henderson at No. 2? Reading through the smoke screens

Celtics pursuing Kristaps Porziņģis in potential opt in-and-trade deal with Wizards: Sources

Celtics Wire What will the Celtics do at the 2023 NBA draft?

Celtics history: Timelord drafted; Eric Montross, George Kaftan traded

The best of Al Horford with the Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs

Nine Celtics alumni changing places in re-draft of NBA’s 1997 class

Re-signing Brown, Williams vs. Suns’ Beal Trade: Are these good plans?


Weiss: ‘Over half a dozen teams’ asked Boston for a Grant Williams S&T

Report: Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson hired to Celtics’ bench

Might the Mavs and Celtics swap Grant Williams for the No. 10 pick?

Boston reportedly has no interest in trading for Suns’ Deandre Ayton

Boston Sports Journal Completed Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Wednesday 06.21.2023

Rumor roundup: Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and the Celtics trying to move up in the draft?

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: 4 players C’s must draft at No. 35 in the 2023 NBA Draft

CLNS Media/YouTube Celtics 2023 NBA Draft Guide: Potential Prospects for Boston | Celtics Lab


Hardwood Houdini Grade the Trade: Boston Celtics proposal swaps All-NBA wing for former top pick

Why Chris Paul would be a game changer for the Boston Celtics

Top 5 NBA Draft moments in Boston Celtics history

The NBA trade that should scare Boston Celtics fans

Heavy Celtics & Wizards Discussing Kristaps Porzingis Trade: Report

Celtics Discussing Trade With Playoff Rival: Report

SI .com Big Duke Basketball Coach Reportedly Leaving Blue Devils for NBA

Scouting Report on Prospects Celtics Could Draft with No. 35 Pick: Marcus Sasser

Scouting Report on Prospects Celtics Could Draft with No. 35 Pick: Julian Phillips

The Sports Rush Days After Bradley Beal Joined Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum’s Desire to Play for Super Team Resurfaces: “Wanna Go to Phoenix”

Sportskeeda NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton could join superstar duo on Celtics

Sportsnaut Boston Celtics reportedly in multiple trade discussions ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Forbes The Boston Celtics’ Offseason Begins With A Coaching Staff Splurge

Fox Sports Radio Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 ‘Big 3’ Trios in the NBA

Basketball Network Rick Fox said Reggie Lewis would give Michael Jordan trouble

Bleacher Report Haynes: Deandre Ayton Trade Talks Held Between Suns, Celtics After Bradley Beal Deal

NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Celtics Eye 1st-Round Pick with Payton Pritchard, No. 35 Pick

Clutch Points Celtics: Marcus Smart, not Malcolm Brogdon, must be top trade candidate

Celtics’ Marcus Smart gets honest on NBA’s new proposed flopping rule

Hoops Rumors Trade Rumors: G. Williams, Hunter, Nuggets, Wizards, Ayton, More

Fadeaway World Stephen A. Smith Names The Only Five NBA Players Who Deserve To Have A No-Trade Clause

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog