Celtics trade back three times in 2023 NBA Draft, land 38th and 39th picks

The Boston Celtics are trading the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the 34th and 39th picks, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Boston originally traded the 25th pick in the draft to the Detroit Pistons for the 31st pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Detroit selected Houston guard Marcus Sasser with the pick.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Celtics also received two future second-round picks in the deal from the Pistons. Smith also noted that the Celtics should now be in range to utilize the $5 million MLE by dropping back in the draft and out of the first round.

The Celtics had acquired the 25th pick in the deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th pick were also sent to the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal.

UPDATE: The Celtics have traded the 34th pick to the Sacramento Kings for pick 38 and a future second-round pick, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.