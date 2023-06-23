Boston adds Mychal Mulder to Summer League roster, SL schedule released

According to former CelticsBlogger and Spotrac’s Keith Smith, Boston has added NBA journeyman Mychal Mulder to their Summer League roster. The 29-year-old is an SL veteran who has played for the Raptors, Heat, and Bulls in Las Vegas.

Mulder went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017 and has had a cup of coffee in three NBA cities: Golden State, Orlando, and Miami in 2020-2021. The 6’3 guard has played five season in the G-League, averaging 14 points a game and hitting 39.1% from behind the arc.

He’ll most likely join Boston’s 38th pick in last night’s NBA Draft, Jordan Walsh.

The NBA has also released the schedule for the NBA 2K Summer League. The Vegas showcase runs from July 7th to 17th with all thirty teams participating in five games at the Thomas & Mack Center and neighboring Cox Pavilion. The Celtics will face a slate of rivalry games in Sin City:

Saturday, July 8th: 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 9th: 730 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 12th: 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

Friday, July 14th: 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks (ESPN2)