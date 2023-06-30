2023 NBA free agency and trades watch open thread

The NBA draft is behind us and it has already been an eventful offseason. Coming up is the start of NBA free agency (at 6:00 PM EST) and there’s already rumblings that we could have quite an eventful summer.

There are free agents that are looking for new teams or lock in long term money with the team they were with last season (Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez to name a few). Our own Grant Williams is a restricted free agent and looking to cash in with a long term deal (which the Celtics have the right to match).

Then there are all the potential trade possibilities. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers continue to circle around a potential breakup. James Harden shocked the industry by picking up his player option and immediately making yet another trade demand. We’ve already seen the Celtics land Kristaps Porzingis but they may not be done dealing as well.

It should be an eventful day leading into an interesting first weekend of free agency. If we see major developments happen in Boston we’ll keep you updated with breaking news and analysis. For the time being feel free to use the comments below to keep tabs on and react to news as it develops around the league. Enjoy!