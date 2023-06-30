Fischer: Celtics, Clippers re-engaged in Malcolm Brogdon trade

With free agency set to open in just over three years, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer has some interesting tidbits on President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens’ plans and talks that have already happened.

Per Fischer, the Malcolm-Brogdon-to-Los-Angeles trade that would have originally netted Kristaps Porzingis may not be dead after all:

The Clippers nearly satisfied their long-held wishes for better point guard play by landing Malcolm Brogdon in a three-team trade with Boston and Washington before the NBA Draft, but a poor medical evaluation for Brogdon nixed the deal. Los Angeles even re-engaged Boston about acquiring Brogdon in recent days, sources said.

Multiple reports have the Clippers trying to make a deal for the now disgruntled James Harden after he picked up his $35.6 million player option and immediately made a trade request to the 76ers. Daryl Morey has proven to be extremely patient with disgruntled star players (see: Simmons, Ben) and this saga is expected to continue throughout the summer and maybe into the regular season. If that proves to be too a long a timeline for LA, it could be possible that opt to further their talks with Boston for Brogdon. Those health concerns don’t sound too serious now, do they?

Depending on what that trade looks like and how it further shapes the Celtics’ point guard depth, Fischer is also reporting that the team has shown interest in 34-year-old Patrick Beverley. The 11-year veteran started last season with the Lakers but was later traded to and bought out by the Orlando Magic and finished the year with the Chicago Bulls.

Finally, Fischer’s final note is on the restricted free agency of Grant Williams. With several rotation veterans being available including Eric Gordon, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Bruce Brown, Max Strus, and Donte DiVincenzo, the market for non-taxpayer mid-level exceptions could take time to sort out. Because the Celtics have the right to match any offer sheet that Williams signs, teams might be hesitant to lock up that money at the start of free agency. That could delay Williams’ next deal and ultimately, deflate his value.

Free agency kicks off at 6 pm EST.