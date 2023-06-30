 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis agree to two-year, $60 million extension

The newest Boston big man will be with the team through the 2025-2026 season.

By wjsy
/ new
NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics just solidified their biggest move of the offseason. Multiple outlets are reporting that Boston and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep the big man in green until 2026.

After picking up his player option for $36 million player option for next season, Porzingis was eligible for a two-year, $77 million deal, but it looks like the newest Celtic has already given his new team a hometown discount.

The final year of Porzingis’ contract will presumably be the first year that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will both be on their supermax contracts.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog