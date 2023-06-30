Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis agree to two-year, $60 million extension

The Celtics just solidified their biggest move of the offseason. Multiple outlets are reporting that Boston and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep the big man in green until 2026.

After picking up his player option for $36 million player option for next season, Porzingis was eligible for a two-year, $77 million deal, but it looks like the newest Celtic has already given his new team a hometown discount.

The final year of Porzingis’ contract will presumably be the first year that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will both be on their supermax contracts.