Celtics sign Oshae Brissett to two-year contract

The Boston Celtics have signed Oshae Brissett to a two-year contract with a player option in the second year, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, the deal will be for the minimum.

Brissett has spent the past three seasons with the Indiana Pacers after beginning his career with the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 forward has seen his minutes wane with the Pacers as they have added slowly added a glut of talent at his position.

This past season, Brissett appeared in 65 games for Indiana, playing 16.7 minutes per contest—the fewest minutes of his three seasons with the Pacers. He averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 31.0% from behind the three-point line.

His three-point shooting has dipped throughout the years. Brissett is a career 34.4% shooter from deep but has been unable to stay consistent from range.

That being said, Celtics fans may remember the 25-year-old for being a momentary “Celtics Killer,” as he dropped 27 points (his third-most ever in a single game) against Boston on February 27, 2022. Brissett nailed six three-pointers, a career-high, adding six rebounds to his totals as well. Following the loss, Boston went 15-4 to end the season and proceeded to make a run to the NBA Finals.