Report: Sam Cassell to join Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff

The Boston Celtics added a familiar face to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff on Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Sam Cassell is joining the organization.

Sam Cassell has agreed to join the Boston Celtics coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2023

Cassell played just a blink of his 15-year NBA career in Boston, but it was a pivotal stretch, helping contribute to the 2008 NBA championship team. The former point guard also won titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, and made an All-Star appearance in 2004 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 53-year-old almost immediately transitioned to the coaching ranks after ending his playing career in Boston. Cassell was an assistant in Washington from 2009-2014, then with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-2020, and spent the last three years on staff with the 76ers. He spent the last nine years on the bench with Doc Rivers.

Paul Pierce recently name-dropped his former teammate as an option while on his “Ticket and the Truth” podcast with Kevin Garnett.

Brad Stevens had previously said the Celtics would hire at least one new assistant coach, and specifically one with “a lot of NBA experience.” It’s safe to say Cassell fits the bill.