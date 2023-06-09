It is not Dame Time, at least not in Boston

If you were hoping to see the Boston Celtics add Damian Lillard to their roster this summer, you might be disappointed. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, who was speaking on a June 8 episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Lillard ‘doesn’t want Boston.’

Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) tells under what circumstances Dame would want to be traded from the #Blazers, which teams he'd ok a trade to, and which team specifically he wouldn't pic.twitter.com/jlx8N14oOT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 8, 2023

“If think if he is traded, it’ll be in the Eastern Conference,” Haynes said while noting that he speaks to Lillard ‘pretty regularly’. “He’s not doing Boston…I think that’s pretty safe to say.”

Haynes report comes fresh off the heels of a video clip that circled social media on June 7. In the clip, Damian Lillard is making an appearance on “The Last Stand” with Brian Custer and is discussing where he could envision himself going if he requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard told Custer. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real…Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.”

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade



“Bam is my dawg”



(Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

When the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals at the hands of the Miami Heat, questions began to surface regarding Brown’s future with the franchise.

After making the All-NBA Second Team, Brown is now eligible for a supermax contract extension. However, there are genuine questions as to whether paying the Georgia native approximately $295 million over five years is the right move for the Celtics franchise. Of course, the ‘questionable fit’ between Brown and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum has also been regularly cited as a reason to explore trade opportunities this summer.

However, the real reason why Brown could potentially find himself on the trade block this summer is the impending implementation of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The penalties that come with being above the second tax apron are hefty. As such, those restrictions would certainly hamstring the Celtics' ability to continue building around their star two wings.

So, that begs the question: What would trading for Damian Lillard solve?

Lillard will be entering his age-33 season in October and is projected to pocket $45 million. The following year, the Portland Trail Blazers star will pocket a further $48 million. Then, at ages 35 and 36, Lilliard will earn an average of $61 million per season. Those numbers project to keep Boston above the second tax apron are quite possibly higher than what Brown would earn on his supermax in terms of average annual value.

Brown, 26, still has room to continue developing his game and has a high value around the league. As such, a potential trade should ensure that whoever is heading to Boston is still in the early years of their prime. Yes, Lillard would improve Boston’s rotation, but his presence on the roster wouldn’t solve the cap questions that currently surround a potential supermax deal for Brown.

As such, his preference to play for Miami makes sense. After all, the Heat are in the NBA Finals with a group of undrafted role players and stars that are nearing the end of their sell-by-date.