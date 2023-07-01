Celtics announce Summer League roster, includes J.D. Davison and Jordan Walsh

Free agency is in full swing now and in a week, we’ll actually get to see some actual NBA basketball.
The Celtics kick off their 2024 Summer League schedule in Las Vegas next Saturday and here’s the squad that’ll be in Sin City:
2024 Celtics Summer League Roster
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|2022-23 TEAM
|51
|Udoka Azubuike
|C
|6-10
|280
|09/17/99
|Kansas/Nigeria
|Utah Jazz (NBA)
|50
|Olek Balcerowksi
|C
|7-1
|230
|11/19/00
|Gran Canaria/Poland
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|26
|Kamar Baldwin
|G
|6-1
|190
|09/15/97
|Butler/USA
|Maine Celtics (G-League)
|38
|Justin Bean
|F
|6-7
|210
|11/17/96
|Utah State/USA
|Memphis Hustle (G-League)
|99
|Justin Champagnie
|F
|6-6
|200
|06/29/01
|Pittsburgh/USA
|Boston Celtics (NBA)
|20
|J.D. Davison
|G
|6-3
|195
|10/03/02
|Alabama/USA
|Boston Celtics (NBA)
|45
|Sam Griesel
|F
|6-6
|220
|03/22/00
|Nebraska/USA
|Nebraska (NCAA)
|55
|Reggie Kissoonlal
|C
|7-0
|225
|04/10/96
|Northwestern State/USA
|Maine Celtics (G-League
|37
|Mychal Mulder
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/12/94
|Kentucky/Canada
|Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
|29
|Jay Scrubb
|G
|6-5
|220
|09/01/00
|John A. Logan/USA
|Lakeland Magic (G-League)
|41
|Vincent Valerio-Bodon
|F
|6-9
|200
|05/02/01
|Sopron KC/Hungary
|Sopron KC (Hungary)
|27
|Jordan Walsh
|F
|6-7
|205
|03/04/04
|Arkansas/USA
|Arkansas (NCAA)
Most notably on the roster are Jordan Walsh who the Celtics selected 38th in the 2023 NBA Draft and JD Davison, last year’s second round pick who spent the season on a two-way contract between Boston and the Maine Celtics.
“Watching guys like [Marcus] Smart, [Davison is] a more talkative guy in the gym, every day. So just watching a guy like him and just being a backup to him has helped me out a lot,” assistant coach Tony Dobbins said.
JD Davison speaks about becoming a leader for the Summer #Celtics— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 1, 2023
He talked about what he learned from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/ILoAQQNLec
Justin Champagnie will also join the team after signing with the Celtics at the end of the regular season.
Jordan Walsh getting some shots up at his first summer league practice. pic.twitter.com/ktvDuAoM5S— Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2023
There are some glaring absences. Mfiondu Kabengele shined on The Strip and earned a two-way deal last year, but won’t be with the Celtics next week. Also, Boston’s two draft-and-stash players, Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin, aren’t making the trip stateside of the summer showcase. Finally, it will be assistant coach Dobbins coaching the Summer C’s — not the more senior associate head coach Charles Lee or Sam Cassell.
Boston will face a slate of rivalry games in Summer League:
Saturday, July 8th: 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat (NBA TV)
Sunday, July 9th: 730 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards (NBA TV)
Wednesday, July 12th: 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)
Friday, July 14th: 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks (ESPN2)
