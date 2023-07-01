Celtics announce Summer League roster, includes J.D. Davison and Jordan Walsh

Free agency is in full swing now and in a week, we’ll actually get to see some actual NBA basketball.

The Celtics kick off their 2024 Summer League schedule in Las Vegas next Saturday and here’s the squad that’ll be in Sin City:

2024 Celtics Summer League Roster NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY 2022-23 TEAM NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY 2022-23 TEAM 51 Udoka Azubuike C 6-10 280 09/17/99 Kansas/Nigeria Utah Jazz (NBA) 50 Olek Balcerowksi C 7-1 230 11/19/00 Gran Canaria/Poland Gran Canaria (Spain) 26 Kamar Baldwin G 6-1 190 09/15/97 Butler/USA Maine Celtics (G-League) 38 Justin Bean F 6-7 210 11/17/96 Utah State/USA Memphis Hustle (G-League) 99 Justin Champagnie F 6-6 200 06/29/01 Pittsburgh/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 20 J.D. Davison G 6-3 195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 45 Sam Griesel F 6-6 220 03/22/00 Nebraska/USA Nebraska (NCAA) 55 Reggie Kissoonlal C 7-0 225 04/10/96 Northwestern State/USA Maine Celtics (G-League 37 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 195 06/12/94 Kentucky/Canada Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League) 29 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 220 09/01/00 John A. Logan/USA Lakeland Magic (G-League) 41 Vincent Valerio-Bodon F 6-9 200 05/02/01 Sopron KC/Hungary Sopron KC (Hungary) 27 Jordan Walsh F 6-7 205 03/04/04 Arkansas/USA Arkansas (NCAA)

Most notably on the roster are Jordan Walsh who the Celtics selected 38th in the 2023 NBA Draft and JD Davison, last year’s second round pick who spent the season on a two-way contract between Boston and the Maine Celtics.

“Watching guys like [Marcus] Smart, [Davison is] a more talkative guy in the gym, every day. So just watching a guy like him and just being a backup to him has helped me out a lot,” assistant coach Tony Dobbins said.

JD Davison speaks about becoming a leader for the Summer #Celtics



He talked about what he learned from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/ILoAQQNLec — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 1, 2023

Justin Champagnie will also join the team after signing with the Celtics at the end of the regular season.

Jordan Walsh getting some shots up at his first summer league practice. pic.twitter.com/ktvDuAoM5S — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2023

There are some glaring absences. Mfiondu Kabengele shined on The Strip and earned a two-way deal last year, but won’t be with the Celtics next week. Also, Boston’s two draft-and-stash players, Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin, aren’t making the trip stateside of the summer showcase. Finally, it will be assistant coach Dobbins coaching the Summer C’s — not the more senior associate head coach Charles Lee or Sam Cassell.

Boston will face a slate of rivalry games in Summer League:

Saturday, July 8th: 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 9th: 730 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 12th: 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

Friday, July 14th: 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks (ESPN2)