Point guard news from Vegas: J.D. Davison signs two-day deal, Celtics attend John Wall workout

By most measures, J.D. Davison had a successful first season in the G-League. Through 44 games in Maine, the 53rd overall pick in 2022 averaged 13.2 points and 7.7 assists. Per Celtics PR, he finished fourth in the league in total assists (339).

His shot hasn’t been falling in Summer League, but he’s already racked up twenty assists in two games, en route to leading the league again in helpers in the July showcase. He’s shown enough of his speed, athleticism, and growing understanding of the pro game that the team has extended Davison a second two-way contract for next season.

Check out this impressive “dunk” against Washington yesterday:

JD WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/vKvP28c1TG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2023

Speaking of the Wiz, the Celtics might have their eye on a former point guard that called D.C. his home for the majority of his career. Per The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, members of the front office attended a private workout for John Wall in Vegas on Sunday. Wall was seen sitting with the team at Game 4 against the 76ers back in May. New assistant coach Sam Cassell spent four seasons with Wall in Washington as well.

The five-time All-Star and former #1 pick last spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Through 34 games, he averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22 minutes per game. In February, he was part of the deal to acquire Eric Gordon from the Rockets and was later waived by Houston for the second time in nine months.

With a three-guard rotation of Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard and the addition of Dalano Banton to the mix, head coach Joe Mazzulla could use a veteran point guard, not unlike how the Celtics utilized Blake Griffin as a backup backup big last year. At just 32 years old, it’s possible that Wall still has something left in the tank.