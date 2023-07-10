Report: Jaylen Brown extension talks continue, but ‘there is work to be done’

Jaylen Brown was in Las Vegas for the opening weekend of NBA Summer League, but his presence didn’t result in a contract extension.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Brown and the Celtics continue to work on a new deal, which could be worth as much as $295 million over five years. League sources told Himmelsbach “there is confidence and hope that an agreement will be reached soon, but it’s unclear how far they are from the finish line,” with one source saying, “there is work to be done.”

It’s possible that the discussion is centered on performance incentives, but one former NBA general manager said the inclusion of a fifth-year player option or 15 percent trade kicker is the more likely sticking point. Jayson Tatum received a player option for the 2024-25 season when he signed his rookie max extension back in 2020.

Brown averaged career highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game while shooting a career-best 57.6% inside the arc, though he made just 33.5% of his threes, en route to All-NBA 2ndTeam honors. He earned $2 million in contract incentives for making the All-Star Game and appearing in more than 65 games.

The Celtics and Brown have until October to agree to a contract extension.