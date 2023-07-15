Celtics sign Jay Scrubb to two-way contract

After three notable performances for the Summer Celtics in Vegas, scorer Jay Scrubb has signed a two-way contract with Boston, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Scrubb’s ability to get buckets—at least in this setting, where individual performances often earn most of the attention—appears to have earned him another shot. He’ll certainly get time to play in Maine. And if Joe Mazzulla finds himself in need of a deep-bench scoring talent, he will have Scrubb as an option.

Through three Summer League games, Scrubb is the Celtics second-leading scorer, averaging 16.5 PPG on a blistering 50% from the field (including 50% from three), per stats from RealGM. CelticsBlog’s Adam Taylor recently praised the young shooting guard’s offensive abilities after his third game, but qualified the analysis. “Without proving himself on the defensive side of the floor, Scrubb will struggle to convince the Celtics, or any other NBA team, that he’s worth a legitimate role within their rotation,” Taylor wrote in his most recent column.

Boston is technically Scrubb’s fourth stop in the NBA. Though he was drafted 55th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, he never played a game in New York City. The Los Angeles Clippers used a pick swap the night of the draft to bring the shooting guard west, where he logged 22 games before being waived last season. Scrubb logged two more games with Orlando to close out 2022-2023.

Time in Portland could be great for Scrubb, as it has been for Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet. Through 24 total NBA games (a small sample size that probably says more about past coaching staffs’ confidence than it does his accuracy), Scrubb’s shooting 41.6% FG and 31.3% 3PT.

For now, though, kick back and watch him light it up in the desert.