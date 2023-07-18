 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grade the Celtics offseason (Topic Tuesday)

How well has Brad Stevens navigated the offseason this summer? Give him a grade.

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Boston Celtics Press Conference for Gallinari and Brogdon Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

The offseason is far from over and there are still some major events likely to occur over the summer. Dame Lillard and James Harden are not-so-patiently awaiting trades. That’s probably keeping some other minor deals on hold. More locally Jaylen Brown will likely sign the largest contract in NBA history (we think? soon-ish? eventually?).

With all that said, we’re also past the draft and the bulk of free agency. The most likely thing the Celtics will do is to add another veteran at the minimum and sign a few more guys on non-guaranteed training camp deals.

So assuming this is largely the roster we see on opening night, how do you feel about the job Brad Stevens has done this summer?

I did a roster reset a couple of weeks ago, but allow me to make some edits now that Summer League is over.

Roster Tiers

Stars (very general term)

  • Jayson Tatum
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Kristaps Porzingis

Playoff Rotation Guys

  • Derrick White
  • Malcolm Brogdon
  • Al Horford
  • Robert Williams III

Regular Season Rotation Guys

  • Payton Pritchard
  • Sam Hauser

Available for Rotation Minutes as Needed

  • Luke Kornet
  • Oshae Brissett
  • Jordan Walsh
  • Dalano Banton

Upside Guys

  • JD Davison (2-way)
  • Jay Scrubb (2-way)
  • Justin Champagnie

The biggest change I made was to create a category for “Available for Rotation Minutes as Needed.” I could see any of these guys carving out a larger role for themselves but I could just as easily see them spending long stretches of the season getting DNP’s or spending extra time in Maine.

Puts and Takes

Out: Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, 35th pick

In: Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, Jordan Walsh, lots of picks and a TPE

Give Us Your Grade

Don’t be shy, give us a letter grade for Brad and the Celtics front office. Do you think the team got better? Why or why not?

Poll

Grade the offseason (thus far)

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D/F
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

