Grade the Celtics offseason (Topic Tuesday)

The offseason is far from over and there are still some major events likely to occur over the summer. Dame Lillard and James Harden are not-so-patiently awaiting trades. That’s probably keeping some other minor deals on hold. More locally Jaylen Brown will likely sign the largest contract in NBA history (we think? soon-ish? eventually?).

With all that said, we’re also past the draft and the bulk of free agency. The most likely thing the Celtics will do is to add another veteran at the minimum and sign a few more guys on non-guaranteed training camp deals.

So assuming this is largely the roster we see on opening night, how do you feel about the job Brad Stevens has done this summer?

I did a roster reset a couple of weeks ago, but allow me to make some edits now that Summer League is over.

Roster Tiers

Stars (very general term)

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Kristaps Porzingis

Playoff Rotation Guys

Derrick White

Malcolm Brogdon

Al Horford

Robert Williams III

Regular Season Rotation Guys

Payton Pritchard

Sam Hauser

Available for Rotation Minutes as Needed

Luke Kornet

Oshae Brissett

Jordan Walsh

Dalano Banton

Upside Guys

JD Davison (2-way)

Jay Scrubb (2-way)

Justin Champagnie

The biggest change I made was to create a category for “Available for Rotation Minutes as Needed.” I could see any of these guys carving out a larger role for themselves but I could just as easily see them spending long stretches of the season getting DNP’s or spending extra time in Maine.

Puts and Takes

Out: Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, 35th pick

In: Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, Jordan Walsh, lots of picks and a TPE

Give Us Your Grade

Don’t be shy, give us a letter grade for Brad and the Celtics front office. Do you think the team got better? Why or why not?