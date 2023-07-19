Must C’s: Robert Williams doin’ work

NBA Draft? Check.

Summer League? Check.

Players’ workout videos? Check.

In a time-honored tradition of the offseason, we’re starting to get little peeks into what everybody is working on and adding to their games for next year. This isn’t on the level of Jaylen Brown’s underwater regiment, but it might have a little more practical application on the parquet.

Rob Williams is healthy and working to make strides on both ends of the floor this off-season! @celtics pic.twitter.com/fy31SjtVMV — Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller) July 19, 2023

The headline coming out of a week with Elite BBall Training’s Aaron Miller is that Time Lord is “healthy.” After spending last summer recovering from knee surgery and much of last season getting his sea legs under him, Williams had an up and down 2022-2023. Per Basketball Reference, he was still a very effective Celtic at +10.2 with an on/off split of +4.5, but he lacked that explosiveness that makes him such an exciting player when he’s 100%.

As much as we all love the high-flying alley-oops and demoralizing blocks around the rim, Williams has lacked a reliable jumpshot. With Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics embracing a more perimeter-oriented offense adding Kristaps Porzingis, Williams being able to stretch the floor as well is an important development, too. That baby hook outside of the restricted area and an added dimension as a pick-and-pop big will added even more versatility to an already loaded eight-man rotation.