Green With Envy: Grant Williams interview and recapping the latest Celtics news

After taking a week off to enjoy the offseason, the Green With Envy team is back to work. During the off-week, I sat down for a short interview with Grant Williams following his departure from the Celtics. We discussed a recent charitable donation from Quest Nutrition to his Grant Williams Family Foundation, his love of being a mentor, and touched on some fun subjects — such as if he really was the strongest player on the roster.

Williams also shared the most frustrating moments of his Celtics career and what he’s working on this summer to hit the ground running with the Dallas Mavericks next season.

There’s also a lot to catch up on. Joel Embiid put the Philadelphia 76ers on notice when he noted how he wants to compete for championships, either in Philadelphia or elsewhere, which led to the usual [insert superstar] to Boston rumors.

Heavy’s Steve Bulpett reported that Boston is turning down inquiries regarding the availability of Malcolm Brogdon, despite a deal to move him as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade falling through. And Payton Pritchard has been named to the Team USA select team ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

A week away is a long term in the NBA world, with news and updates coming quickly, even during the dead of the offseason.

You can watch the full episode in either the embedded YouTube clip above, the Spotify embed below, or by searching Green With Envy on your preferred podcast app.

The Green With Envy guys also discuss whether Payton Pritchard is the legitimate third guard in the rotation or whether Dalano Banton’s size and length will give him an edge due to his defensive upside in drop and zone coverages. And of course, you can expect some discussion surrounding the potential system changes now that Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla have rounded out a new coaching staff headlined by Sam Cassell and Charles Lee.