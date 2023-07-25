Jaylen Brown signs five-year, $304 million supermax extension with Celtics

Good things come to those who wait. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics and Jaylen Brown have agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension. The new deal represents the largest contract in league history.

Despite a difficult Eastern Conference Finals — most notably, an 8-for-23 shooting performance in Game 7 with eight turnovers — Brown was electric last season. He is coming off a 2022-2023 regular season campaign averaging 26.6 points on 49.1% shooting, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game — all career highs. His 2nd All-NBA Team distinction made him eligible for a supermax extension and 35% of the team’s salary cap.

Brown has been the picture of consistent improvement since his selection as the third pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. His scoring has steadily increased with his growing responsibility on the team and he’s added something every offseason to his repertoire. After taking a hometown discount with his rookie extension in 2019, he’s now set to be in Boston for the start of his prime as the longest tenured Celtic entering his 7th season in Boston.

There had been some speculation that the delay in putting pen to paper was due in part to Damian Lillard’s trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers. There was a report that Jayson Tatum had been recruiting Lillard to Boston; that may still be possible, but now, any potential deal could not include Brown.

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston:



2024-2025 $52,368,085



2025-2026 $56,557,532



2026-2027 $60,746,979



2027-2028 $64,936,425



2028-2029 $69,125,872



Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Per Charania, the extension is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker. There had been some speculation that because of the length of the negotiations, both sides might have been haggling over an option in the final season. However, there is no player option in 2028-2029 and he cannot be traded next season.

Combined with Kristaps Porzingis’ two-year extension and a likely supermax for Jayson Tatum next summer, Boston should have their Big Three locked in for at least the next three seasons and beyond.