Off Topic Tuesday - what have you been up to this summer?

Happy Topic Tuesday folks! Since Summer League is over and we haven’t had much new news lately, I thought I’d go with an Off Topic Tuesday for once. Tell us what you’ve been doing with all the time you normally spend watching Celtics games!

Travel - Anyone go (or going) anywhere fun this summer?

Movies - Barbie or Oppenheimer? (or both; or neither)

Music - Been to any concerts or festivals?

Streaming - What shows have you been binging? (I want to watch The Bear next.)

Books - Read any good books? (I liked Project Hail Mary but was less impressed with The Three-Body Problem.)

Personally, I haven’t had enough time to do enough of the items above because during the summer, my kids are heavy into swimming and other sports. I’ve spent way more time at pools, fields, and courts than I ever thought I would as an adult.

Even though I’m a few years short of 50, I’m still playing basketball with my old man friends just about every week. Then this morning I got roped into playing 2-on-2 with a few high school kids. They had more energy than me, but I caught them with my old man tricks.

So, tell us: what have you been up to? Anything you’re looking forward to for the rest of the summer? Or are you just sitting in front of your TV just brooding because there’s no Celtics games on? (Nod once and we’ll send help.)