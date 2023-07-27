Al Horford named to Dominican Republic’s extended roster

It might be the NBA offseason, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any high-level basketball until October. The FIBA World Cup is scheduled to run between August 25 and September 10. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will not be making the trip with Team USA, it appears that Al Horford could potentially participate in the tournament.

According to the FIBA website, Al Horford has been named to the Dominican Republic’s extended roster. Horford will be joined by fellow NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns and Chris Duarte as part of their national team squad. While Golden State Warriors two-way player Lester Quinones is also part of the extended roster.

Dominican Republic's extended roster is full of marquee names #FIBAWC x #WinForDominicana pic.twitter.com/a1kBBqt4yA — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) July 26, 2023

Horford, 37, may yet opt out of participating in the World Cup. Last season, the Boston Celtics ensured their veteran center sat out the second night of back-to-backs, so they could keep him fresh for the playoffs. If Horford does take part in the World Cup, he will likely need rest before the start of the season, as FIBA basketball is very physical in style.

The Celtics have been active this offseason, as Brad Stevens has looked to give Joe Mazzulla a roster capable of winning a championship in 2024. However, should Horford make the trip to Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia, he may not be at his best to during the upcoming season.

Fortunately, Boston has improved their depth at the center position by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. Horford is firmly in the final stage of his playing career and could want one last shot at winning a medal on the international stage, assuming he doesn’t envision himself playing in the Olympics next year.

Horford participated in 63 regular-season games for the Celtics last season, averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 44.6% from 3-point range and 53.9% from inside the perimeter. During the postseason, Horford continued to prove his importance to Boston’s rotation, showcasing some stellar defense, especially during the seven-game series against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

If Horford does decide to play in the FIBA World Cup, Celtics fans will have one of their favorite players to cheer for as the tournament progresses.