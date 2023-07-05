 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics send Grant Williams to Mavericks in three-team sign-and-trade

Boston will receive two second-round picks in the deal.

By Jack Simone
Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team sign-and-trade that will send restricted free agent Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In the deal, the Celtics will receive two second-round picks and a pick swap, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will get Williams, and the San Antonio Spurs will take on Reggie Bullock from Dallas. San Antonio will get a first-round pick swap from the Mavericks in 2030.

Charania reported that Williams’ new contract with the Mavericks will be for four years, $54 million, which comes out to an average annual value of $13.5 million.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Celtics will generate a TPE worth half of Williams’ new deal in the trade.

A report from The Athletic’s Jared Weiss indicated that Boston was seeking a first-round pick in a sign-and-trade for Williams, but ultimately, they settled for three seconds. Weiss also noted that the Celtics would likely match an offer sheet for the Non-Taxpayer MLE ($12.4 million), but Williams’ new deal surpasses that.

It was also reported by Weiss that Williams’ free agency would likely be the first Celtics domino to fall. Now that it’s done, updates on Jaylen Brown’s contract extension should follow sooner rather than later.

