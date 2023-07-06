Boston bringing in Alize Johnson for a workout

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Boston Celtics are working out forward Alize Johnson this week.

The 27-year old vet has spent significant time in both the G-League and NBA. Last season, Johnson averaged 16.5 ppg, 14 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd. While his 3-pt shot was an abysmal 28.6%, he logged 65.3% shooting from the field.

If the 6’9” forward is able to find himself a roster spot with the Celtics, it would continue Boston’s trend of targeting size and length. Johnson will be able to provide solid rebounding deeper into the bench, which is something the Celtics have struggled with in recent years.

The departure of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams leaves the Celtics without many, if any, high energy players. That is another area that Johnson can address on the Celtics’ bench, a high-energy player that can give the team a spark with his hustle plays.

Boston still has a handful of roster spots left to fill, while they try to navigate the new CBA in hopes of improving their roster with little to no wiggle room with the second apron looming.