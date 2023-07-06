Celtics sign rookie Jordan Walsh to four-year, $7.6 million contract

The Boston Celtics have signed rookie forward Jordan Walsh to a four-year, $7.6 million contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the deal will include a team option in the final season.

Walsh’s contract classifies as the second-round pick exception, a contract introduced by the new CBA. It allows teams to sign second-round picks to three or four-year standard deals.

Boston traded back in the 2023 NBA Draft to select Walsh with the 38th pick, making the 19-year-old their only rookie from this year’s class.

The 6-foot-7 forward spent one year at Arkansas. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 27.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Walsh’s 7-foot-2 wingspan and impressive motor helped his defensive potential leap off the page with the Razorbacks and heading into the NBA Draft. During his first public appearance as a Celtic, Walsh emphasized that skillset in an attempt to endear himself to Boston fans.

“I heard that Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than people who dunk the ball. That guy’s going to be me,” Walsh said at a Celtics basketball camp in Cambridge on June 26. “I’ll still do a little dunking, but I’m just a guy who wants to do whatever it takes to win.”

The camp and the city welcomed him with open arms, and Walsh was ready to reciprocate the love.

“I got here last night, and it’s starting to sink in. This helps for sure. The kids here have definitely welcomed me to the Celtics,” Walsh said. “It’s been fun. I love the city so far. I love the food I’ve eaten. I love the people. I love the facilities. I’ve fallen in love with Boston, and I haven’t even been here 24 hours.”