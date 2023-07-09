Celtics draw Nets, Bulls, Raptors, and Magic for in-season tournament

Starting on November 3rd of the 2023-2024 regular season, the NBA will embark on the league’s first in-season tournament that concludes on December 9th with a championship game in Las Vegas.

The six pools of teams have been divided by conference and last year’s standings with the Celtics entering a round robin with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors. The teams will play a total of four games (two at home, two on the road) with the best team in each group plus two wildcard teams heading into a single elimination tournament.

If that didn’t make enough sense, here’s ESPN’s Richard Jefferson with a little more detail:

NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED



Starting Nov. 3, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing into the knockout rounds! The tournament semis and championship game will be held in Las Vegas, Dec. 7 and 9! pic.twitter.com/NZdURUa3XR — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

The Celtics will host the Nets and Bulls and hit the road vs. Toronto and Orlando with all games counting towards the regular season standings. The prize money will be divided amongst the players of the winning teams in the inaugural NBA Cup.