Celtics waive Justin Champagnie

The Boston Celtics waived forward Justin Champagnie on Tuesday evening according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had to make a decision on Champagnie because if he was on the roster after today, $50,000 of his deal would have been guaranteed.

Champagnie inked a two-year, $1,956,137 deal with the Celtics in April from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat. With the Skyforce, Champagnie averaged 18.2 points, 8 rebounds, on 52% shooting.

The Celtics initially signed Champagnie to fill out the final roster spot heading to the later stages of the regular season. Champagnie featured in two games for the Celtics, averaging 2.5 points and 2 rebounds.

The former Pitt Panther was in Las Vegas with the Celtics Summer League team where he averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Despite flashes of potential, Champagnie struggled from the floor, shooting just 39.2% and 30.4% from deep.

Champagnie will now look to find a new home after stints with the Raptors and Celtics. With the move, the Celtics now have two open roster spots with plenty of time to fill with training camp starting on October 3.