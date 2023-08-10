Celtics officially release 5-game preseason schedule

The Boston Celtics officially announced their schedule for the 2023 preseason. Starting on October 8, the Celtics will play five preseason games to gear up for their impending run at Banner 18.

Boston’s preseason schedule is as follows:

October 8 at 6 p.m. vs Philadelphia 76ers

October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at New York Knicks

October 11 at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia 76ers

October 17 at 7:30 p.m. vs New York Knicks

October 19 at 7 p.m. at Charlotte Hornets

All five exhibition games will be available to watch on NBC Sports Boston, and can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub — with the exception of the October 11 matchup against Philly.

The preseason opener will see a less-intense rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals, which Boston won over the 76ers in seven games.

Oddly enough, the Cs will have to play a back-to-back the next night in New York City. It’s tough to imagine that Al Horford will be suiting up for that one, as he didn’t play back-to-backs last season.

Though the games don’t mean anything, the preseason is a great opportunity for fans to get familiar with some of the new faces on the roster. Most notably, it’ll be the first time that the Garden faithful will get to see Jordan Walsh take the parquet.

Walsh had himself an impressive run in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, catching the attention of Cs supporters all over. In five appearances for the Summer Celtics, the rookie out of Arkansas averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 42.2% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Another storyline to watch will be the potential fight for Boston’s final roster spot. Last week, the team waived forward Justin Champagnie, opening a second guaranteed slot. Even if Boston elects to bring back veteran big man Blake Griffin, there will still be room for a battle between training camp invitees.

Tickets to preseason games will be going on sale at a later date. Any fan looking to secure their seat at the Garden should keep their eye on the team’s website for more details.