Celtics sign DJ Steward to training camp deal

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics signed DJ Steward to a training camp deal to compete for a two-way spot. Boston already has JD Davison and Jay Scrubb tied down on two-way contracts for the upcoming season, but the new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to carry three players on two-way’s, giving Steward an opportunity that wouldn’t have been there in previous years.

The 6’2 guard went undrafted in 2021 after averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his lone season at Duke University.

After the draft, Steward signed with the Sacramento Kings summer league team. He then signed a contract with the Kings before being waived by the start of the season. The former Blue Devil then signed with the Kings’ G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings. Steward played two seasons with Stockton, averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting over 45% from the field.

Steward recently played eight games for the Philadelphia 76ers summer league team. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, Steward went off for 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.