Here’s the Celtics’ In-Season Tournament schedule

They'll face the Nets, Raptors, Magic and Bulls in the group stage.

By TrevorHass
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum drives against DeMar Derozan.
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you like the NBA’s new in-season tournament or not, it’s happening, so you might as well watch.

Here’s what you need to know:

The format: The tournament tips off Friday, Nov. 3, and ends with the championship Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Celtics are in a group (East C) with the Nets, Raptors, Magic and Bulls. In November, each team will have one group play game against each opponent – two at home, two on the road.

Boston’s schedule:

Friday, Nov. 10: Nets at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 17: Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

*Quarterfinals: Dec. 4 and 5

*Semifinals: Dec. 7

*Championship: Dec. 9

*If the Celtics advance

Eight teams – six group winners and one wild card per conference – advance to the knockout rounds. The knockout rounds feature single-elimination games in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.

The qualifying teams will compete for a prize pool and the new In-Season-Tournament trophy, the NBA Cup. Every game counts toward the regular-season standings except the championship.

The Celtics are currently the favorites to win the tournament, per ESPN.

