Celtics full 2023-24 NBA schedule is here

The Boston Celtics schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season is finally here. Boston will kick off their quest for Banner 18 on October 25, when they head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks.

mark your calendars ️ pic.twitter.com/89BoaxbH8T — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2023

This will be the first season where all 30 NBA franchises compete in the all-new In-Season Tournament. Tournament games will count towards each team’s regular-season record, except for the December 9 final in Las Vegas. Because of this, the Celtics only know when 80 of their 82 matchups will be.

Should they advance in the tournament, they’ll play a quarterfinal game on December 4 or 5, and possibly a semifinal game on December 7 — also to be held in Las Vegas.

If they do not advance past the group stage, then they’ll play two normal regular-season games on December 6 and 8.

For the eighth-straight season, the Celtics will be taking the floor on Christmas Day. On a day typically spent with friends and family, they’ll be in the company of their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Other marquee dates include:

October 27, 2023: Eastern Conference Finals rematch vs Miami Heat

January 13, 2024: Ime Udoka returns to Boston with the Houston Rockets

January 17, 2024: Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visit town

January 19, 2024: Celtics host the reigning champion Denver Nuggets

February 4, 2024: Marcus Smart comes home to TD Garden with the Memphis Grizzlies

March 1, 2024: Grant Williams, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks head to Boston

The Celtics will play a total of 27 games on national television this upcoming season.