Report: Celtics meeting with free-agent forwards TJ Warren, Lamar Stevens

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are meeting with free-agent forwards TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week. Both players will go through workouts with the team and are being considered for a potential roster spot.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

After waiving Justin Champagnie earlier this summer, the Celtics have two open roster spots heading into next season and an empty two-way slot.

Warren was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade this past season. In 42 total games with both teams, he averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.8% from the distance.

As for Stevens, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason in the three-team deal that saw Max Strus join the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spurs then waived Stevens, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency.

Throughout his three seasons in Cleveland, Stevens established himself as a defensive-minded forward, steadily increasing his playing time each year. This past season, the 26-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 31.6% from deep.