How many games will the bigs play? Celtics Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

For this installment of SBN Reacts, I admit that I picked a scary topic. With that said, I’m an advocate for facing your fears.

The Boston Celtics have three excellent centers that have all missed time over the years and may require at least some level of load management in the next year. Given that, I thought I’d poll everyone here to see what your expectations are for the number of games we’ll see each of them play. Sort of like setting the over/under as if you were running a sports betting book.

For reference, here are the games that each has played for the past 3 seasons.

Al Horford: 63, 69, 28 (OKC)

Kristaps Porziņģis: 65 (WSH), 51 (WSH/DAL), 43 (DAL)

Robert Williams III: 35, 61, 52