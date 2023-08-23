Report: Celtics to work out Louis King

According to a report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Boston Celtics are set to work out Louis King in the coming days. King spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract.

At 6’7’’, King can play both the three and the four. Yet, the former Detroit Pistons rookie has struggled to cement a role in the NBA, having played for three teams in the past four years. Considering The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s report that Boston will be working out TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens, King will likely be auditioning for the team’s two-way spot rather than a place on the main roster.

Judging by how Brad Stevens navigated the 2022 offseason, Boston is likely to carry one open spot into the season to provide flexibility in trade discussions or if a player becomes available via waivers. As such, it would be fair to assume that Warren and Stevens are set to battle it out for the 14th spot on the main roster, while King and DJ Steward are potential two-way options.

Regardless of who winds up earning themselves a deal with the Celtics, it’s clear that Stevens and the coaching staff are eager to improve their wing depth. Throughout last season, depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was a legitimate weakness within Boston’s rotation.

After adding Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton (who is listed as a guard but has the size to slide up), Boston’s wing depth is already in better shape than it was last season. However, there are legitimate questions regarding Brissett and Banton’s scoring ability.

King will have his work cut out for him if he wants to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season, either as a two-way guy or within the main rotation. Nevertheless, Boston needs another wing, so why can’t it be King?