Report: Celtics work out Glen Robinson III

The Boston Celtics are leaving no stone unturned in their search for another wing to add to the roster. According to a report by SNY’s Ian Begley, the Celtics have added another name to their list of targets in the form of Glen Robinson III, and recently brought him in for a workout.

Robinson III is a seven-year NBA veteran, having entered the NBA as the 40th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. During his career, Robinson III has had spells with seven teams, making him the definition of a journeyman in the NBA. Still, the veteran wing can provide low-usage scoring and isn’t a slouch on the defensive end.

The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 24, 2023

Boston is also expected to work out veteran scorer TJ Warren, who is one year removed from a foot injury that kept him out of the 2021-22 season. Along with Warren, defensive-minded wing Lamar Stevens is expected to attend a workout, as is former Philadelphia 76ers two-way player Louis King.

With two open roster spots, the Celtics could theoretically add two wings to their roster in the coming weeks. However, the more logical approach that we have seen Stevens take before is that Boston will add one more player and then head into the new season with one open roster spot.

Boston has a $6 million TPE courtesy of the Grant Williams sign-and-trade, which could allow them to be players in the buyout market — a team can use a TPE to acquire a player off waivers as long as their salary fits within the TPE amount.

Regardless of whether the Celtics decide to add one or two more players before the start of the season, it’s clear Stevens is doing his due diligence to ensure whoever he brings in helps elevate the skillsets currently on the roster.