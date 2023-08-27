Must C’s: Jaylen Brown appears in Big3 All-Star Game

It’s that time of year when we start getting glimpses of players starting to polish off new moves and ramping up for the start of training camp in October. Earlier in the week, photos surfaced of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum working out together in LA with Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlan.

And now, after signing the largest contract in NBA history earlier this summer, Brown can add another first to his resume: being the first active NBA player and All-Star to appear in the BIG3 All-Star Game.

Big 3 Jaylen Brown … but Ice Cube not ready for a Celtics jersey yet pic.twitter.com/rWF0CYxk2D — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 26, 2023

“Having some fun with charity,” Brown said of his motivations to make the trip out to London to play for London Youth, a local organization focused on helping the capital’s young people. “Giving back to the community and support. That’s it.”

When Brown signed his $304 million extension in July, he did so with kids from his Bridge Program in attendance, a sign of his commitment to not only bring Black Wall Street to Boston, but invest his own money in the city through education and resources to children who don’t usually have those opportunities.

Related Jaylen Brown wants to bring Black Wall Street to Boston

“Jaylen Brown is my hero,” basketball entrepreneur Ice Cube tweeted out. “He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful.”

Brown joined the floor with former Celtics greats Joe Johnson, Gerald Green, and Jordan Crawford and finished the game with 9 points and 5 rebounds in a 51-42 loss.