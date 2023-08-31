Will the Celtics win more than 54.5 games? (SBN Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The books are showing the Celtics over/under number at 54.5 wins. They finished 2nd in the NBA with 57 wins last season. Will the addition of Kristaps Porzingis outweigh the subtraction of Marcus Smart? Also, will Jayson Tatum be a finalist for MVP? Finally, who do you think leads the team in 3 points shooting percentage? Answer via poll, and feel free to elaborate in the comments below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/W8M44A/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.