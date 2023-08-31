Report: Celtics sign Svi Mykhailiuk to one-year deal

The Boston Celtics have signed Svi Mykhailiuk, according to multiple reports. The Celtics had two open roster spots available and have elected to add Mykhailiuk to their roster on a one-year deal.

Mykhailiuk split last season between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, making a total of 32 regular-season appearances and shooting 42.4% from 3-point range. Earlier in the offseason, there were rumors that Mykhailiuk was heading to Greece for more lucrative offers.

In recent weeks, the Celtics have been working out multiple wing talents. TJ Warren, Louis King, Glen Robison III, and Lamar Stevens have all reportedly had workouts with the team. Yet, it would seem that Mykhailiuk's perimeter scoring ability and off-ball movement have made him the better fit for Joe Mazzulla’s offensive system.

Mykhailiuk has been in the NBA since 2018, spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors. Despite his perimeter-scoring ability, Mykhailiuk was unable to help lift the Hornet's offense, as they finished last season with the worst offensive rating in the NBA.

Nevertheless, Mykhailiuk will be the Celtics' 14th man. The latest pick-up is unlikely to become a featured part of the rotation or a core member of the bench unit. Still, for a roster that is predicated on their ability to knock down open threes, adding another knock-down shooter makes sense.

Boston still has one open roster spot remaining. However, Brad Stevens' first few years in the front office have taught us anything, It’s that he’s likely to head into the new season with that spot open. By leaving one spot available, Stevens will be ensuring the Celtics have some flexibility should a desirable trade present itself or somebody become available via waivers.

Mykhailiuk may not be a star, but his shooting ability could see him make a difference in games where the regular rotation is cold from the perimeter.