Green With Envy: Should the Celtics extend Derrick White?

When the Boston Celtics traded for Derrick White, some eyebrows in the fanbase. While some saw a selfless guard who could play both ends of the floor, others believed he would struggle to command a role on a team as deep and talented as the Celtics.

Fast forward to the present day, one and a half seasons later, and it’s clear the trade was a success. White has not only proven himself capable of being a valuable rotation piece, he’s earned the starting point guard role moving forward after Marcus Smart was dealt to Memphis. With two years remaining on his four-year $70 million deal, the Celtics have a modicum of security at the point guard position.

Yet, during a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, White shared that he would be open to a possible extension due to his love of playing in Boston. White participated in every game for the Celtics last season, slotting into whatever role was asked of him and performing at a high level.

Furthermore, White’s defense likely emboldened Brad Stevens to pull the trigger on parting ways with Smart. With all of this in mind, the Green With Envy crew of Adam Taylor (that's me!), Will Weir, and Greg Maneikis get together to discuss the reasons why Stevens should be picking up the phone to arrange a meeting with White’s agent in the coming days.

White’s ability to play with pace, make quick decisions, and his uncanny ability to always make the right read are the three primary reasons why the trio believes Stevens should consider extending his deal. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis all expected to dominate touches, having a willing passer, smart cutter, and underrated screener such as White running the point is an ideal scenario.

Given how Boston will likely be tied to both Brown and Tatum for the long haul, cementing White as part of the new-look core would make sense - or, at least, it does to the Green With Envy team.

