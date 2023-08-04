Celtics open preseason against rival 76ers

The Boston Celtics are yet to announce their preseason schedule. However, we’re starting to piece together the puzzle as other teams around the NBA begin to share their upcoming games on social media.

So far, we know that Boston will face the Philadelphia 76ers on two occasions; the first will be at the TD Garden on October 8 and will tip off at 6 pm Eastern. The second meeting will occur on October 11 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, tipping off at 7 pm. The Celtics knocked the Sixers out of the postseason for the umpteenth time during a seven-game, second-round series last season.

Boston will also face the Charlotte Hornets on October 19, with the game taking place at the Spectrum Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 pm Eastern. The game against Charlotte will be Boston’s first chance to get an up-close look at Brandon Miller, who was taken with the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

There is still one game remaining in Boston’s preseason schedule, but that has yet to reveal itself to a fanbase that is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the Celtics' new-look roster in action.

Since the offseason began, the Celtics have moved to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Jordan Walsh (via the draft), while Marcus Smart and Grant Williams have both found themselves heading for the Western Conference with the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

The Celtics have also rebuilt their coaching staff and will likely look to implement some new ideas on both sides of the ball — leading many to speculate that we may see some additional zone defense run if Summer League is anything to go by.

The upcoming preseason will give us all our first look at this year's Celtics roster and allow the players an opportunity to continue getting their legs under them and fine-tune any schematic adjustments being made. Now, all that’s left is to wait and see who the final opponent will be during Boston’s four-game preseason.