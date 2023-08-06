Report: Celtics’ Oshae Brissett will miss FIBA World Cup to rehab apparent knee injury

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup to rehab an injury.

Brissett was initially slated to play for Team Canada this summer, but an apparent injury will keep him sidelined. Though there has been no official word on the severity or specifics of Brissett’s ailment, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star revealed that Brissett is dealing with a knee issue.

The 25-year-old already has a history of knee injuries. He broke his knee at just 15 years old, changing his career trajectory. Since then, the problems have persisted.

In 2019, he missed the last FIBA World Cup with a knee injury, and the following year, Brissett left the bubble to have a minor knee procedure. Brissett has avoided knee issues since 2020, but they may have resurfaced. And although Brissett’s absence in the Philippines could just be precautionary, his history is enough to warrant concern.

Boston signed Brissett at the beginning of free agency this summer after he spent the past three seasons with the Indiana Pacers and his rookie year with the Toronto Raptors.

“Energy, excitement,” Brissett said about what he’s bringing to Boston. “Obviously, playing in the Garden is different, but they have that with the players. I feel like I can bring that in a different way. Coming in off the bench, starting, whatever the team needs me to do, [I will] bring that energy and that heart to the team.”

The 6-foot-7 forward played 16.7 minutes per contest this past year - the lowest mark since his rookie campaign. He averaged 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% from the field and 31.0% from distance.

Brissett was one of three Celtics players who were set to appear in the FIBA World Cup this summer, with the other two being Al Horford (Dominican Republic) and Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia).

However, Horford has since pulled out, meaning Porzingis will be Boston’s only representation on the international stage this summer. And even the 7-foot-3 big man is not expected to play until the official schedule begins, as Latvia’s head coach, Luca Banchi, recently revealed that Porzingis won’t play much in the prep games.