Must C’s: Jayson Tatum ranked in top-10 of NBA 2K24

You know the NBA season is just around the corner when NBA 2K starts releasing their player ratings. Outside of some gym footage of Robert Williams adding the mid-range to his game and Payton Pritchard getting some run with Team USA last weekend’s FIBA tuneup, we haven’t seen much of the Celtics’ offseason workouts, but it looks like the team over at 2K have already awarded Jayson Tatum a bump from last season.

Tatum closed out 2022-2023 with a 93 player rating in the popular video game after finishing 4th in Most Valuable Player voting and landing on the All-NBA First Team. For what it’s worth, here’s how he’s stacking up against the best of the rest of the league:

NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24



Jokic: 98 OVR



Giannis: 96 OVR

LeBron: 96 OVR

Embiid: 96 OVR

KD: 96 OVR

Steph: 96 OVR



Luka: 95 OVR

Tatum: 95 OVR

Butler: 95 OVR



Kawhi: 94 OVR

Dame: 94 OVR

Booker: 94 OVR — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) August 9, 2023

Grouping JT with Jimmy Butler is some nasty business, 2K. But hey, thanks for the motivation. NBA 2K24 hits the shelves on September 8th.