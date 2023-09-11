Report: Jayson Tatum ‘prepared to commit’ to Team USA Olympic team

After falling flat at the FIBA World Cup, Team USA will now focus on the 2024 Olympic games. The Olympics is usually where America’s biggest basketball stars team up to dominate the competition, with Team USA having won three straight gold medals.

According to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, LeBron James has already committed to playing in the 2024 Olympics, ending a 12-year hiatus, and has begun to recruit some of the best talents America has to offer.

Of course, that means that Jayson Tatum has been in contact and is reportedly prepared to commit to participating in the hope of earning his second gold medal.

“James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well,” Charania reported. “Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.”

The USA will bring their best and brightest to the Olympics, and Tatum would likely hold a starting spot on the roster, given his position as a top-five player in the league. After all, the Boston Celtics star has significant international experience, having played in the 2019 World Cup and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Tatum averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during his time in Tokyo, shooting 55.2% from inside the perimeter and 44.7% from 3-point range.

Tatum has enjoyed two straight offseason without any additional basketball commitments. As such, Celtics fans will likely be excited to watch their star player compete on the world stage for the third time.

There is no word on whether Jaylen Brown will also be considered for a spot on the Team USA roster, despite him signing the richest contract in NBA history and being named to an All-NBA second team.

One can only assume that another big season from the Georgia native would make him an attractive prospect for Team USA. After a fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, which included an embarrassing loss to Canada, the Olympics will now take on a greater importance and give Tatum another shot at some high-level silverware — or gold in this instance.