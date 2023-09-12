 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Merch Madness: vote on your favorite Celtics jerseys

Fifty-seven regular season wins from last year produced fifty-seven different jerseys from the creative mind of designer Pete Rogers. Vote on your favorites!

By HarrisRubenstein
US-BASKET-NBA-FANS Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to the official Celtics victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.

Round 1 offers 25 different matchups, which you can vote on over the next two days. Then we’ll move onto Round 2 so make sure to keep coming back to vote!

And if you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of the jerseys that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #32 vs. #33

view results
  • 57%
    32) Black Side Clover
    (201 votes)
  • 42%
    33) Black Clover Pinstripes
    (149 votes)
350 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #17 vs. #48

view results
  • 36%
    17) Hawaiian Clover
    (126 votes)
  • 63%
    48) Retro Celtics
    (221 votes)
347 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #16 vs. #49

view results
  • 60%
    16) Black Lucky Stripes
    (206 votes)
  • 39%
    49) Pinstripes Retro
    (135 votes)
341 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #8 vs. #56

view results
  • 52%
    8) Neon Clover
    (176 votes)
  • 47%
    56) Green Clover Chest
    (161 votes)
337 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #24 vs. #41

view results
  • 27%
    24) Lucky Raptors
    (92 votes)
  • 72%
    41) 13 Clovers
    (242 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #25 vs. #40

view results
  • 38%
    25) Old School Lucky
    (126 votes)
  • 61%
    40) Classic Script
    (201 votes)
327 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #8 vs. #57

view results
  • 31%
    8) Green Line
    (102 votes)
  • 68%
    57) Re-Done City
    (217 votes)
319 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #26 vs. #36

view results
  • 49%
    26) Cream Lucky
    (160 votes)
  • 50%
    36) Black Gradient
    (163 votes)
323 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #20 vs. #45

view results
  • 44%
    20) Versace
    (140 votes)
  • 55%
    45) Gold Celtic
    (176 votes)
316 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #13 vs. #52

view results
  • 38%
    13) City of Champions
    (117 votes)
  • 61%
    52) Clover Cuffs
    (189 votes)
306 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey #12 vs. #53

view results
  • 42%
    12) Lucky in Gold
    (131 votes)
  • 57%
    53) Lucky in White Letters
    (178 votes)
309 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #21 vs. #44

view results
  • 43%
    21) Marathon
    (135 votes)
  • 56%
    44) Green Monster
    (172 votes)
307 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #28 vs. #37

view results
  • 65%
    28) Yellow
    (200 votes)
  • 34%
    37) Red Claws
    (104 votes)
304 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #31 vs. #34

view results
  • 42%
    31) Freedom Trail
    (126 votes)
  • 57%
    34) White Clover Chest
    (173 votes)
299 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #18 vs. #47

view results
  • 54%
    18) Cheers
    (159 votes)
  • 45%
    47) Zakim Bridge
    (135 votes)
294 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #15 vs. #50

view results
  • 28%
    15) Wicked Smarts
    (84 votes)
  • 71%
    50) Warmups
    (211 votes)
295 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #10 vs. #55

view results
  • 41%
    10) Christmas
    (121 votes)
  • 58%
    55) Parquet Cuff
    (168 votes)
289 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #23 vs. #42

view results
  • 33%
    23) Baseball
    (97 votes)
  • 66%
    42) Colt 45
    (192 votes)
289 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #26 vs. #39

view results
  • 57%
    26) Cream Script
    (164 votes)
  • 42%
    39) Dark Green Yellow Text
    (121 votes)
285 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #30 vs. #35

view results
  • 70%
    30) Bill Russell
    (201 votes)
  • 29%
    35) Celtic Pinstripe
    (84 votes)
285 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #19 vs. #46

view results
  • 38%
    19) Parquet Box Pattern
    (107 votes)
  • 61%
    46) Black Parquet
    (171 votes)
278 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #14 vs. #51

view results
  • 80%
    14) Gino
    (220 votes)
  • 20%
    51) Nothing Celtics
    (55 votes)
275 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #11 vs. #54

view results
  • 79%
    11) Larry Bird
    (219 votes)
  • 20%
    54) Clover Pinstripes
    (58 votes)
277 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #22 vs. #43

view results
  • 59%
    22) Retro Gold Black Font
    (161 votes)
  • 40%
    43) Circled Clover
    (109 votes)
270 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #27 vs. #38

view results
  • 45%
    27) Red Sox
    (124 votes)
  • 54%
    38) Patriots
    (149 votes)
273 votes total Vote Now

