Celtics add seven-foot big man on two-way contract

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a two-way contract with seven-foot big man Neemias Queta, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Queta was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Queta spent two seasons in Northern California, making a total of 20 regular season appearances, averaging 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game. Queta will be the final two-way player on Boston’s roster, joining J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb.

When speaking to CelticsBlog, Benden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140 gave some insight into what Boston fans can expect from their latest two-way addition.

“Neemias Queta was the G-League MVP runner-up last season by utilizing his combination of size and finesse around the basket,” Nunes said. “He has impressive footwork and touch around the basket but could potentially benefit from being more forceful, considering his size. Bobby Jackson, who was head coach of the Stockton Kings last season, said, ‘He’s probably one of the greatest human beings you’ll ever meet. I want him to be meaner, though. I think once he gets that mean streak and just becomes dominant, I think his games go to another level.’ With Sacramento’s clear need for a third-string center, Queta clearly was not ready in their eyes to fill that role. He’s still very young and getting accustomed to his new strength and weight. Take a look back at some of his pictures from Utah State and notice the weight difference from then to now. He has the potential as a pick-and-roll big with occasional flashes of playmaking. Defensively, he is a shot deterrent who is prone to fouling (as most young bigs are) who is better at switching than you might expect.”

Neemias Queta was absolutely DOMINANT tonight:



31 PTS 12 REB 13/16 FG



And a healthy amount of dunks as him and the @StocktonKings picked up another win! pic.twitter.com/bllVxlH3rw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 14, 2023

Queta’s addition will provide the Celtics with a developmental big man who can step into a bench role in a pinch. Throughout the summer, Celtics fans and media members have voiced their concerns regarding the volatile nature of the current center rotation.

Al Horford will likely miss the second night of back-to-backs. Robert Williams is an injury concern. And Kristaps Porzingis sat out of the FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis. By adding a young seven-footer, the Celtics have ensured they have addressed their depth problem in the middle of the court without adding a veteran who might have wanted a defined role in the rotation.

Boston still has one open roster spot remaining, allowing them some additional flexibility as we head into training camp and the new season.